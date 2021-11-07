Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

STB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

LON STB opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.