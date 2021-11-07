SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Position Boosted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 152.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,460 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.67% of SI-BONE worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIBN opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

