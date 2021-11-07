Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $334.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 161,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 74.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,365,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth about $16,926,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

