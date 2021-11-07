Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the lowest is ($1.81). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

