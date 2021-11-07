Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32), Zacks reports.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 21,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

