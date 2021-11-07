Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:SILC opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Silicom has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $59.27.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
