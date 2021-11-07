Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Silicom has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Silicom by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

