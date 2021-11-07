SingularityDAO Price Tops $2.39 on Exchanges (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00003834 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $62.34 million and $4.85 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00253823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00102449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,660 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.