SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $275.00 at Truist Securities

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SITE opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $123.49 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

