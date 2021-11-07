SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.38

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $72.38, with a volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get SJW Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.