SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $72.82. 111,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,124. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SJW Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.