Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $164.06 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

