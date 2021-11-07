Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.10 EPS.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.06. 6,146,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

