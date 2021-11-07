SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.29

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 9005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $170,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

