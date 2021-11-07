Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Sold by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC reduced its position in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. Smart Sand comprises approximately 0.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 30.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 50,442 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

