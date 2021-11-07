SmartKey Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00249561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00102031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.