SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.91. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

