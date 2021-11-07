SolGold’s (SOLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 44 ($0.57) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SOLG stock opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.33) on Wednesday. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The stock has a market cap of £587.22 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 15.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.73.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

