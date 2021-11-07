Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Soligenix posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Soligenix.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:SNGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 251,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,128. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 596,505 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soligenix (SNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.