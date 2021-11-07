Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) vs. Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Financial Comparison

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.07% 18.15% 1.86% Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

50.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern Missouri Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 4.09 $47.18 million $5.22 11.40 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.09 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

