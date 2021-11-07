Southwest Gas (SWX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.