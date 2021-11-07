Spaceswap Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00083747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00081253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.52 or 0.07295937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,382.14 or 0.99786618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

