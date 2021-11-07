Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Spectrum Brands worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

SPB opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

