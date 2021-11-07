Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $56.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.53.

NYSE SPR opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after buying an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

