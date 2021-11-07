Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $34,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,060 shares of company stock worth $23,743 and sold 5,500 shares worth $130,135. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

