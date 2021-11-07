Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 153,576 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $166.07. The stock had a trading volume of 870,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,263. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $208.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

