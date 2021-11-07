Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Renasant worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 62.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

