Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 141.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $331.56 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

