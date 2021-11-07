Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.