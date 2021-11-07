Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,057 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 539,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

