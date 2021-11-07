Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ashland Global by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Ashland Global by 260.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Mizuho began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASH stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

