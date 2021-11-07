SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.85. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

