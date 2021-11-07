Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.72

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $9.65 million and $942,404.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00083584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00099627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.83 or 0.07273714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,075.13 or 0.99830528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

