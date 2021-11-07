Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Reaches $906,633.10

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $906,633.10 and approximately $714,706.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00101915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

