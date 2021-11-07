State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.91% of Hub Group worth $88,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.