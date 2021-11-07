State Street Corp Purchases 70,389 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

State Street Corp grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Morningstar worth $89,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $619,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $888,113.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.29, for a total transaction of $1,947,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,527 shares of company stock worth $57,309,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $312.83 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $196.41 and a one year high of $323.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

