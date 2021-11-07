State Street Corp Raises Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.06% of Albany International worth $88,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

