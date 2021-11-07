State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

State Street Corp increased its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Asana were worth $93,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $5,321,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $5,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

