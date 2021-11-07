State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 283,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $90,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 653,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

