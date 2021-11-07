State Street Corp Sells 82,448 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.60% of Sanmina worth $91,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after acquiring an additional 256,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 218,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,819 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sanmina stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

