State Street Corp Sells 96,187 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396,871 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 96,187 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $95,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

