Stephens Lowers PROG (NYSE:PRG) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.

PRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. PROG has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

