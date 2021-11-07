Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.
Shares of SRCL opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $79.97.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stericycle by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stericycle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stericycle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.