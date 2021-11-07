Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stericycle by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stericycle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stericycle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

