STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $224.58 on Friday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in STERIS by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

