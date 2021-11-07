stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00084432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00082603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00100041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.65 or 0.07344780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,136.73 or 0.99872017 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

