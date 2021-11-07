Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHOO. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.60.

SHOO stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

