Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,695 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

SPDN opened at $14.34 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

