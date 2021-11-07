Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,550 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,880,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TME stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

