Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 36.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 613.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $344,000.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,479 shares of company stock worth $4,517,260. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Shares of OMCL opened at $177.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

