Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $34,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of X stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

