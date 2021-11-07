Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $30,000 in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

